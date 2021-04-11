wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 12: Farewell To The Pawn Shop Results: First Deathmatch Champion Crowned, More
The latest volume ICW No Holds Barred took place on Saturday, featuring the crowning of the first American Deathmatch Champion and more. John Wayne Murdoch won the main event match against Eric Ryan to be crowned the inaugural champion. You can check out the results below from the show, which streamed on IWTV, per Fightful:
* Nolan Edward def. Dan Maff
* Orin Veidt def. Bobby Beverly
* Neil Diamond Cutter def. Tank
* Satu Jinn def. Ruben Steele
#NHB12 ROCK BOTTOM ONTO THE PILE @SatuJinnUncivil picks up his first win in ICW @HMRubenSteel pic.twitter.com/0GUVlR4h9d
— Logan (@marth555) April 11, 2021
* Damon Spriggle def. Alex Ocean
* Shane Mercer vs SHLAK went to a No Contest
* Atticus Cogar def. Reed Bentley
@Atticus_Cogar killed live on IWTV @TheReedBentley #NHB12 pic.twitter.com/sPuS0KecT4
— Logan (@marth555) April 11, 2021
#NHB12 @GregoryIron interferes and costs @TheReedBentley the match pic.twitter.com/6qeJPpdQv9
— Logan (@marth555) April 11, 2021
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: John Wayne Murdoch def. Eric Ryan to become the first ICW American Deathmatch Champion.
JOHN WAYNE MURDOCH IS THE AMERICAN DEATH MATCH CHAMPION!!! #NHB12 pic.twitter.com/ATnR8wh1ED
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More Notes From Wrestlemania: WWE Hall of Fame Inductees Backstage, Miro In Town, Technical Issues
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Triple H Reveals How He Wants To Retire As In-Ring Performer, Which WWE Stars He’d Want To Wrestle
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37