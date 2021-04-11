ICW No Holds Barred Volume 12: Farewell To The Pawn Shop Results: First Deathmatch Champion Crowned, More

The latest volume ICW No Holds Barred took place on Saturday, featuring the crowning of the first American Deathmatch Champion and more. John Wayne Murdoch won the main event match against Eric Ryan to be crowned the inaugural champion. You can check out the results below from the show, which streamed on IWTV, per Fightful:

* Nolan Edward def. Dan Maff

* Orin Veidt def. Bobby Beverly

* Neil Diamond Cutter def. Tank

* Satu Jinn def. Ruben Steele

* Damon Spriggle def. Alex Ocean

* Shane Mercer vs SHLAK went to a No Contest

* Atticus Cogar def. Reed Bentley

* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: John Wayne Murdoch def. Eric Ryan to become the first ICW American Deathmatch Champion.