ICW No Holds Barred Volume 14 Results: American Deathmatch Championship Main Event

ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 14 show on July 4 at The Field of Fear in Millville, New Jersey. The replay is currently available on IWTV. Here are the quick results from the event, courtesy of Fightful:

* Shane Mercer defeated Gary Jay

* Satu Jinn defeated Mitch Vallen

* Jeff Cannonball defeated Herzog

* Neil Diamond Cutter defeated Insane Lane

* Bobby Beverly defeated AKIRA

* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Dan Maff

* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: John Wayne Murdoch and Eric Ryan fought to a no-contest