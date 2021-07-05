wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 14 Results: American Deathmatch Championship Main Event
ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 14 show on July 4 at The Field of Fear in Millville, New Jersey. The replay is currently available on IWTV. Here are the quick results from the event, courtesy of Fightful:
* Shane Mercer defeated Gary Jay
* Satu Jinn defeated Mitch Vallen
* Jeff Cannonball defeated Herzog
* Neil Diamond Cutter defeated Insane Lane
* Bobby Beverly defeated AKIRA
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Dan Maff
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: John Wayne Murdoch and Eric Ryan fought to a no-contest
HUGE flying crossbody from @FearlessNeil!#HNB14 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/pZ3nWMROmz
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 5, 2021
Double stomp through a pane of glass from @theakiraway!#HNB14 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/7jL3mzvcpC
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 5, 2021
Twisting fishermans suplex onto the gusset covered door from @BobbyBeverly! #NHB14 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/FypXty7PR1
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) July 5, 2021
.@TheDukeJWM busts all the light tubes Eric Ryan has wrapped around his arms then throws him through a pane of glass!#HNB14 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/AqU3GlOIaP
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 5, 2021
