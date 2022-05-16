wrestling / News

ICW No Holds Barred Volume 25 Results: Eric Ryan Defends American Deathmatch Title, More

May 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ICW New York No Holds Barred Image Credit: ICW

ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 25 show on Sunday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts with an American Deathmatch Title match and more. You can see the results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Tommy Vendetta def. AKIRA
* Hoodfoot def. Satu Jinn
* Justin Kyle def. Danny Demanto
* Krule def. Casanova Valentine
* Kasey Kirk def. Brandon Kirk
* SHLAK def. John Wayne Murdoch
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship Taipei Deathmatch: Eric Ryan def. Bobby Beverly

