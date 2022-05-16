wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 25 Results: Eric Ryan Defends American Deathmatch Title, More
ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 25 show on Sunday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts with an American Deathmatch Title match and more. You can see the results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Tommy Vendetta def. AKIRA
* Hoodfoot def. Satu Jinn
* Justin Kyle def. Danny Demanto
* Krule def. Casanova Valentine
* Kasey Kirk def. Brandon Kirk
* SHLAK def. John Wayne Murdoch
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship Taipei Deathmatch: Eric Ryan def. Bobby Beverly
they brought broken glass to the broken glass fight, fuck yeah #NHB25 pic.twitter.com/qoVgaYClh7
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) May 16, 2022
THUMBTACK WHIFFLE BAT FOREVER @KillJustinKyle @dannydemanto
#NHB25 pic.twitter.com/DY1njlkWUo
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) May 15, 2022
@ItsBrandonKirk with a PSYCHO DRIVER to Kasey through the chairs #NHB25 pic.twitter.com/CS9pWhTgYO
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) May 15, 2022
