ICW No Holds Barred Volume 26 Results: Eric Ryan Defends Deathmatch Championship Twice
ICW Held volume 26 of their No Holds Barred series from Newark, New Jersey with Eric Ryan defending his American Deathmatch Championship in back-to-back bouts. You can see the full results for the IWTV-airing show below, courtesy of PWPonderings:
* Joker def. Akira
* Brandon Kirk def. Tommy Vendetta
@CatalKasey is amazing! Always giving her all in professional wrestling! I really hope she gets a shot at the American Deathmatch Championship!!! 🖤 #NHB26 pic.twitter.com/nvJees68sS
— Poopsie (@DawgPound013) June 26, 2022
* Bobby Beverly def. Casanova Valentine
* Kasey Kirk def. Joel Bateman
Love the Kirks!! @CatalKasey #NHB26 pic.twitter.com/4Syd8iDhKf
— Nathan Mussels (@NathanMussels) June 26, 2022
* Homicide def. Colby Corino
* John Wayne Murdoch def. Masha Slamovich
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship Match: Eric Ryan (c) def. Bobby Beverly
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship Match: Eric Ryan (c) def. Matt Tremont
King forever 👑🩸❤️🩹❤️🩹 #NHB26 https://t.co/DqB8OByAR8
— Amber NeVille (@Elektron_Rosa) June 26, 2022
AMERICAN DEATHMATCH CHAMPION the “FOREVER REIGNING KING OF THE DEATH” @Ericryanpro #NHB26 should be up on IWTV
later on this afternoon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HkUwMxtYNh
— ICW No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) June 26, 2022
