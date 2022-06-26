ICW No Holds Barred Volume 26 Results: Eric Ryan Defends Deathmatch Championship Twice

ICW Held volume 26 of their No Holds Barred series from Newark, New Jersey with Eric Ryan defending his American Deathmatch Championship in back-to-back bouts. You can see the full results for the IWTV-airing show below, courtesy of PWPonderings:

* Joker def. Akira

* Brandon Kirk def. Tommy Vendetta

@CatalKasey is amazing! Always giving her all in professional wrestling! I really hope she gets a shot at the American Deathmatch Championship!!! 🖤 #NHB26 pic.twitter.com/nvJees68sS — Poopsie (@DawgPound013) June 26, 2022

* Bobby Beverly def. Casanova Valentine

* Kasey Kirk def. Joel Bateman

* Homicide def. Colby Corino

* John Wayne Murdoch def. Masha Slamovich

* ICW American Deathmatch Championship Match: Eric Ryan (c) def. Bobby Beverly

* ICW American Deathmatch Championship Match: Eric Ryan (c) def. Matt Tremont