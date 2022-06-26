wrestling / News

ICW No Holds Barred Volume 26 Results: Eric Ryan Defends Deathmatch Championship Twice

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ICW No Holds Barred 26 Eric Ryan Image Credit: ICW

ICW Held volume 26 of their No Holds Barred series from Newark, New Jersey with Eric Ryan defending his American Deathmatch Championship in back-to-back bouts. You can see the full results for the IWTV-airing show below, courtesy of PWPonderings:

* Joker def. Akira
* Brandon Kirk def. Tommy Vendetta

* Bobby Beverly def. Casanova Valentine
* Kasey Kirk def. Joel Bateman

* Homicide def. Colby Corino
* John Wayne Murdoch def. Masha Slamovich
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship Match: Eric Ryan (c) def. Bobby Beverly
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship Match: Eric Ryan (c) def. Matt Tremont

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ICW No Holds Barred, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading