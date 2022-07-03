ICW No Holds Barred Volume 27 Results: Joel Bateman Defeats Eric Ryan in Headliner

– ICW No Holds Barred returned for its Volume 27 show on Friday, July 1 at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club in Maybee, Michigan. It streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of PWPonderings.com:

* SHLAK beat AKIRA.

* Bobby Beverly beat Kaplan.

* Tommy Vendetta beat Josh Bishop.

* Danny Demanto beat Randi West.

* Krule beat The Kirks (Brandon & Kasey Kirk).

* John Wayne Murdoch beat Dale Patricks.

* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: Joel Bateman beat Eric Ryan (c) to win the title.