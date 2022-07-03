wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 27 Results: Joel Bateman Defeats Eric Ryan in Headliner
July 3, 2022 | Posted by
– ICW No Holds Barred returned for its Volume 27 show on Friday, July 1 at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club in Maybee, Michigan. It streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of PWPonderings.com:
* SHLAK beat AKIRA.
* Bobby Beverly beat Kaplan.
* Tommy Vendetta beat Josh Bishop.
* Danny Demanto beat Randi West.
* Krule beat The Kirks (Brandon & Kasey Kirk).
* John Wayne Murdoch beat Dale Patricks.
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: Joel Bateman beat Eric Ryan (c) to win the title.
More Trending Stories
- Ruby Soho, Bayley and Others React To Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Wins
- Note On Who Vignette That Aired On Money in the Bank Represents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Former AEW Wrestler Makes Impact Debut At Tonight’s Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Backstage Atmosphere at Money In the Bank Said To Be More Chaotic Than Normal, Note On Which Wrestler Was Spotted In Vegas