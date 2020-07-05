wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 3 – Deathmatch Drive-In Results 7.4.20: Eddie Kingston in Action, More
ICW held their third No Holds Barred show last night in Millville, New Jersey and the results are online. You can see the results below via CageMatch.net:
* Dominic Garrini defeats Big Twan Tucker
* Eddie Kingston defeats Brett Ison
* Eddy Only defeats Tim Donst
* Eric Ryan defeats Alex Ocean
* Matthew Justice (w/1 Called Manders) defeats Casanova Valentine (w/Riley Madison)
* Akira defeats Matt Tremont
* John Wayne Murdoch defeats Jeff King
* John Wayne Murdoch defeats Nick Gage
Hell yes @theakiraway pulls out the biggest upset of his career over Matt Tremont it don’t get no bigger than that. #NHB3 Thank You @ICWNHB & @indiewrestling #indpendentwrestling pic.twitter.com/h4TcVLzR0L
— King Of Wrestling Podcast (@kowpshow) July 5, 2020
Akira se roba el espectáculo y el apoyo del público una vez más. En esta ocasión derrotó a Matt Tremont, uno de los luchadores principales del deathmatch https://t.co/kAOOSlhGoO
— Alan de SuperkickTV (@SuperkickLucha) July 5, 2020
Blood F＊＊K🖕@theakiraway @indiewrestling #NHB3 pic.twitter.com/4Pf9iCsWAL
— touya shirayuki (@ShirayukiTouya) July 5, 2020
