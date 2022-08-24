wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 30 Results: Four-Way Main Event Match, More
ICW No Holds Barred held Volume 30 on Saturday with Krule winning a four-way main event match and more. The full results from the IWTV-airing show are below, courtesy of Fightful:
* AKIRA defeated Dale Patricks
* Tommy Vendetta defeated Orin Veidt
* Bobby Beverly defeated Otis Cogar
* Hoodfoot defeated Eric Ryan
* John Wayne Murdoch defeated Justin Kyle
* Krule defeated Mickie Knuckles, Sadika and SHLAK
FUCKING DISGUSTING! @OrinVeidt IMPALES @tommy_vendetta ON THE CHAIRS AFTER GOING THROUGH A PANE OF GLASS #NHB30 pic.twitter.com/f74CVuj2Xp
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 20, 2022
Japanese armdrag through the door by @BobbyBeverly #NHB30 pic.twitter.com/4ufNYlCnsL
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 20, 2022
10 BELL SALUTE FOR THE LIFE AND CAREER OF IAN ROTTEN
NOT A DRY EYE OR A CASHED CHECK IN THE HOUSE#NHB30 pic.twitter.com/hPHavPstgu
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 20, 2022
Spectacular, venue-losing clusterfuck going on here at #NHB30 pic.twitter.com/CMLYycpHWZ
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 20, 2022
