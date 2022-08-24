ICW No Holds Barred Volume 30 Results: Four-Way Main Event Match, More

ICW No Holds Barred held Volume 30 on Saturday with Krule winning a four-way main event match and more. The full results from the IWTV-airing show are below, courtesy of Fightful:

* AKIRA defeated Dale Patricks

* Tommy Vendetta defeated Orin Veidt

* Bobby Beverly defeated Otis Cogar

* Hoodfoot defeated Eric Ryan

* John Wayne Murdoch defeated Justin Kyle

* Krule defeated Mickie Knuckles, Sadika and SHLAK

FUCKING DISGUSTING! @OrinVeidt IMPALES @tommy_vendetta ON THE CHAIRS AFTER GOING THROUGH A PANE OF GLASS #NHB30 pic.twitter.com/f74CVuj2Xp — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 20, 2022