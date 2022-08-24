wrestling / News

ICW No Holds Barred Volume 30 Results: Four-Way Main Event Match, More

August 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ICW New York No Holds Barred Image Credit: ICW

ICW No Holds Barred held Volume 30 on Saturday with Krule winning a four-way main event match and more. The full results from the IWTV-airing show are below, courtesy of Fightful:

* AKIRA defeated Dale Patricks

* Tommy Vendetta defeated Orin Veidt

* Bobby Beverly defeated Otis Cogar

* Hoodfoot defeated Eric Ryan

* John Wayne Murdoch defeated Justin Kyle

* Krule defeated Mickie Knuckles, Sadika and SHLAK

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ICW No Holds Barred, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading