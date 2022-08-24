ICW No Holds Barred Volume 31 Results 8.20.22: John Wayne Murdoch In Main Event, More

ICW No Holds Barred Volume 31 took place on August 20th, featuring John Wayne Murdoch in action and more. You can see the full results from the IWTV airing show from Summit, Illinois below, per Fightful:

* AKIRA defeated Eric Ryan

* Bobby Beverly defeated Dale Patricks

* Neil Diamond Cutter defeated The Carver

* Tommy Vendetta (w/Darren McCarty) defeated Danny Demanto

* SHLAK defeated Remington Rhor

* Hoodfoot defeated Sadika

* Krule defeated John Wayne Murdoch