ICW No Holds Barred Volume 8 Results 11.14.20: Meng Battles SHLAK, More
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 8 took place last night from Port Richey, Florida, featuring Meng battling SHLAK and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:
* Meng vs. SHLAK ends in a no contest
Samoan drop through a chair from @SHLAK187! #ICWNHB #NHB8 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/Eo9xFRl0KI
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 15, 2020
* Eric Ryan def. Dominic Garrini
.@dgarrinibc carves up Garrini's cauliflower ear with a broken light tube.#ICWNHB #NHB8 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/0wvp5ogv0g
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 15, 2020
* Reed Bentley def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Atticus Cogar def. Neil Diamond Cutter
@FearlessNeil with the DIAMOND CUTTER! princevsprince #NHB8 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling @TheStruggles23 @THERonNiemi #ICWNHB #princeofthedeath pic.twitter.com/Jk1qoUYsLl
— faces&feels (@FacesFeelsCast) November 15, 2020
HOLY SHIT!!! Running assault driver off the ring and through a pane of glass on a segment of chain link fencing from @OrinVeidt!#ICWNHB #NHB8 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/vUDZnWy8R4
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 15, 2020
* G-Raver def. Eddy Only
.@EddyOnly8 has found safety inside a pawn shop display case.#ICWNHB #NHB8 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/db50hKdIpZ
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 15, 2020
* Alex Ocean def. Akira
* 60-Minute Iron Man Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdock def. Orin Veidt
.@OrinVeidt breaks a pane of glass over Murdoch's back with a steel chair!#ICWNHB #NHB8 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/iCnCwQYwnD
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 15, 2020
Cradle shock onto an open chair topped with active light bulbs from @OrinVeidt! #ICWNHB #NHB8 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/WCMGu6HUVz
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 15, 2020
HOLY SHIT! Deep South Destroyer off the top and through a double stack of flaming panes of glass from @TheDukeJWM!#ICWNHB #NHB8 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/5cIR0spnYf
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 15, 2020
LIGHT TUBE BUSTER SWORD. @OrinVeidt #ICWNHB #NHB8 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/471imY1pBe
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 15, 2020
