ICW No Holds Barred Volume 8 Results 11.14.20: Meng Battles SHLAK, More

ICW No Holds Barred Volume 8 took place last night from Port Richey, Florida, featuring Meng battling SHLAK and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:

* Meng vs. SHLAK ends in a no contest

* Eric Ryan def. Dominic Garrini

* Reed Bentley def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Atticus Cogar def. Neil Diamond Cutter

* G-Raver def. Eddy Only

* Alex Ocean def. Akira

* 60-Minute Iron Man Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdock def. Orin Veidt