wrestling / News
ICW Owner Mark Dallas Address Future Of World Title Following Lionhart’s Passing
July 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Insane Championship Wrestling owner Mark Dallas recently addressed the fanbase to discuss the ICW World Title situation following the passing of Adrian ‘Lionheart’ McCallum. Dallas stated that ICW discussed retiring the title but felt that Lionhart would have wanted the title to move forward.
As a result, Wolfgang, who was the #1 contender to the belt before Lionhart’s passing, will take on an opponent of Dallas’ choosing at a later date. More details should be provided shortly.
You can watch Dallas’ entire speech in the video below.
