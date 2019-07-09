– Insane Championship Wrestling owner Mark Dallas recently addressed the fanbase to discuss the ICW World Title situation following the passing of Adrian ‘Lionheart’ McCallum. Dallas stated that ICW discussed retiring the title but felt that Lionhart would have wanted the title to move forward.

As a result, Wolfgang, who was the #1 contender to the belt before Lionhart’s passing, will take on an opponent of Dallas’ choosing at a later date. More details should be provided shortly.

