ICW Pulls Joe Coffey From Upcoming Events

October 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Insane Championship Wrestling announced that Joe Coffey has been pulled from upcoming events due to an incident that occurred at ICW GONZO on Oct. 12.

From ICW:

“Statement: Due to management decision as of the week commencing 14th October 2019, Joe Coffey has been removed from all upcoming Insane Championship Wrestling Ltd. events. New participants for advertised matches featuring Coffey will be announced in due course. Under the circumstances, Stevie Boy vs. Ravie Davie at Gonzo Wrestling will not air.”

While the Stevie Boy vs. Ravie Davie match will not be released due to the incident, Coffey attacking both competitors and management was captured on film.

It is unclear if the incident is simply as angle.

Joe Coffey, Jeremy Lambert

