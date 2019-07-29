ICW Shug’s Hoose Party 6, Night 2 Results: Toni Storm Defends NXT UK Women’s Title

ICW held night two of Shug’s Hoose Party 6 last night in Glasgow, Scotland at the O2 Academy, with Toni Storm defending the NXT UK Women’s title. Here are results, via PWInsider:

Alexander Dean defeats Ricky Knight jr. by pinfall

Ravie Davie defeats The Sam Barbour Experience by pinfall

James Storm defeats Grado by referee decision

Leyton Buzzard defeats James Storm by pinfall

ICW Tag Team Championship TLC match

The Kings of Catch (Lewis Girvan & Aspen Faith) [c] defeat the Nine9 (Dickie Divers & Jack Morris), Jonny Storm & Jody Fleisch retrieving the belts, to retain

Last Man Standing match

BT Gunn defeats Kez Evans by knockout

NXT UK Women’s Championship match

Toni Storm [c] defeats Viper by pinfall, to retain

The Kinky Party (Jack Jester & Sha Samuels) defeat The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Damian Dunne & Los Federales Santos jr.) by pinfall ***see notes for the stipulation***

ICW World Heavyweight Championship match (vacant title)

Stevie Boy defeats Wolfgang by pinfall

***NEW CHAMPION***

Next Show: ICW: Fight Club tapings at The Garage (Glasgow, Scotland), Sunday 25th August 2019