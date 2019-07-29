wrestling / News
ICW Shug’s Hoose Party 6, Night 2 Results: Toni Storm Defends NXT UK Women’s Title
ICW held night two of Shug’s Hoose Party 6 last night in Glasgow, Scotland at the O2 Academy, with Toni Storm defending the NXT UK Women’s title. Here are results, via PWInsider:
Alexander Dean defeats Ricky Knight jr. by pinfall
Ravie Davie defeats The Sam Barbour Experience by pinfall
James Storm defeats Grado by referee decision
Leyton Buzzard defeats James Storm by pinfall
ICW Tag Team Championship TLC match
The Kings of Catch (Lewis Girvan & Aspen Faith) [c] defeat the Nine9 (Dickie Divers & Jack Morris), Jonny Storm & Jody Fleisch retrieving the belts, to retain
Last Man Standing match
BT Gunn defeats Kez Evans by knockout
NXT UK Women’s Championship match
Toni Storm [c] defeats Viper by pinfall, to retain
The Kinky Party (Jack Jester & Sha Samuels) defeat The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Damian Dunne & Los Federales Santos jr.) by pinfall ***see notes for the stipulation***
ICW World Heavyweight Championship match (vacant title)
Stevie Boy defeats Wolfgang by pinfall
***NEW CHAMPION***
Next Show: ICW: Fight Club tapings at The Garage (Glasgow, Scotland), Sunday 25th August 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Which Wrestlers Smoked the Most Pot Now and Back in the Day
- Jim Ross On Why Wednesday is a Good Choice For AEW on TNT, What His Schedule Will Be Like
- Bruce Prichard On Why He Never Got an Offer to Jump to WCW, Whether He Would Have If Asked
- Jim Ross Explains Why He Turned Down Raw Reunion Appearance, Whether Creative Plans Were Pitched