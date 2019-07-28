ICW Shug’s Hoose Party 6 Results: Kushida Competes in Main Event, More

– ICW held their latest show, Shug’s Hoose Party 6, on Saturday night in Glasgow. NXT star Kushida made his debut for the company in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

* 3v2 Handicap Match: Kenny Williams & Iestyn Rees defeat More Than Hype (LJ Cleary & Nathan Martin & Darren Kearney) by pinfall

* ICW Women’s World Championship Match: Kasey [c] defeats Aivil by pinfall to retain

* The Purge (Stevie James & Krobar) defeat The P.o.D. (Ashton Smith & Rampage Brown) by pinfall

* Mark Coffey defeats Andy Wild by pinfall

* ICW Zero-G Championship “Save Pro Wrestling” Rules Match: Liam Thomson defeats Joe Coffey [c] by pinfall

* Paul Robinson defeats Krieger by pinfall

* Leyton Buzzard defeats Joe Hendry by pinfall

* The Kings of the North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) defeat Kieran Kelly & Aaron Echo by pinfall

* KUSHIDA defeats “Just Justice” Jackie Polo by submission

