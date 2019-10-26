wrestling / News
ICW: The Return to the Concrete Jungle Results
ICW held their ‘The Return to the Concrete Jungle’ event last night at Ultimate Fitness Queens in New York City. You can find results below, via Fightful:
– Grim Reefer defeated KTB
– Ghost Shadow defeated Brian Pillman Jr.
– Tina San Antonio defeated Vanity by DQ
– Sanchez defeated Danny Demanto
– Jimmy Lloyd defeated Joe Gacy
– Teddy Hart defeated Homicide
– Matt Tremont & Nick Gage vs. The Powers Of Pain (The Barbarian & The Warlord) ends in a no contest
It's 2019….and the Powers of Pain are on their way to the ring! #concretejungle
➡️ https://t.co/ZPQhIrRbeM pic.twitter.com/tdqcptffly
— Big Hausen-isms 🔜 #awacon (@bigwillieisms) October 26, 2019
.@FlyinBrianJr stops a Ghost Shadow tope and hits him with an apron v-trigger
ICW: Return to the #ConcreteJungle@ICWNEWYORK@indiewrestlinghttps://t.co/1BsMunUw5i pic.twitter.com/cd5LKiiedd
— nicholas. (@psamp) October 26, 2019
.@TeddyHartIsBACK entrance with Mr. Velvet
ICW: Return to the #ConcreteJungle@ICWNEWYORK@indiewrestlinghttps://t.co/1BsMunUw5i pic.twitter.com/QWEZMbLrpX
— nicholas. (@psamp) October 26, 2019
Had to post this because Maria Manic is officially the dopest wrestler on the ROH roster. S/O to @SuckMePinkie for taking the beating – @ICWNEWYORK @indiewrestling #ConcreteJungle2 pic.twitter.com/XaaTMmEvoy
— H҉A҉S҉H҉ B҉R҉O҉ J҉O҉N҉E҉S҉ – Evan (@hashbrojones) October 26, 2019
THE NEW H8 CLUB HAS ARRIVED TO ICW!!!
Watch Nick Gage & Matt Tremont take on the Powers of Pain NOW at https://t.co/ndY4XVM9Yv @indiewrestling
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#ConcreteJungle #ICWNewYork pic.twitter.com/rm8uVZjVxN
— ICW New York (@ICWNEWYORK) October 26, 2019
