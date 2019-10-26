ICW: The Return to the Concrete Jungle Results

ICW held their ‘The Return to the Concrete Jungle’ event last night at Ultimate Fitness Queens in New York City. You can find results below, via Fightful:

– Grim Reefer defeated KTB

– Ghost Shadow defeated Brian Pillman Jr.

– Tina San Antonio defeated Vanity by DQ

– Sanchez defeated Danny Demanto

– Jimmy Lloyd defeated Joe Gacy

– Teddy Hart defeated Homicide

– Matt Tremont & Nick Gage vs. The Powers Of Pain (The Barbarian & The Warlord) ends in a no contest

