Identities For Five RETRIBUTION Members Reportedly Revealed

A new report has details on the identities of five members of RETRIBUTION, all of whom appeared under the masks on Raw. According to POST Wrestling’s John Pollock, the five who appeared during under masks during a promo on tonight’s show were Dominik Dijakovic, Mercedes Martinez, Shane Thorne, Dio Maddin, and Mia Yim.

The report states that Dijakovic and Martinez were the two that spoke and that while additional extras may be used in some segments, these five are the members listed on the internal roster for the group.

Martinez just lost a steel cage match to Rhea Ripley last week on NXT, and was then released by Robert Stone from his brand. All five have been regulars in NXT during their WWE careers and Dijakovic, Yim, and Martinez have all been heavily featured over the last several months. Thorne has been the main since March, mostly featured on WWE Main Event, though he has worked a couple matches on NXT during that period. Maddin was a member of the Raw announce team for a while until he was attacked by Brock Lesnar, which was used to write him out so he could go back to training for the ring at the Performance Center.