Various News: Identities of Wrestlers In No Way Jose’s Conga Line on RAW, Fred Yehi Confirmed for ROH Pure Title Tournament
March 3, 2020
– WrestlingInc reports that the wrestlers who made up No Way Jose’s conga line on RAW were Shawn Donovan, Steve “Monsta” Mack, Stephen Azure, Slade, Nikii Duke, Ava Everett, Liam Davis, Wrecking Ball Legursky, Vicious Vickie, and Julia Rose. They’re all Northeast indie wrestlers.
– ROH has announced that Fred Yehi is the latest participant in the ROH Pure Title Tournament which begins on April 10th in Columbus and continues on April 11th in Pittsburgh. The tournament will crown the first ROH Pure Champion since 2006. The tournament already includes Doug Williams, Jonathan Gresham, Alex Shelley, Rocky Romero, Mark Haskins, Slex, Tracy Williams, and Marty Scurll.
