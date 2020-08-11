Identities of Enhancement Talent Used On Last Night’s RAW Underground

WWE used several local indie wrestlers for week two of RAW Underground on RAW last night.

The enhancement talent that lost to Arturo Ruas was Mikey Spandex. Spandex was part of RAW Underground last week as well, winning his match against indie wrestler Dante Marquis Carter. Spandex and Carter team together under the name Task Force on the indies. Carter lost to Dabba-Kato on this week’s RAW Underground.

The enhancement talent used for Shayna Baszler’s match were indie wrestlers Marina Tucker and Sofia Castillo. NXT/PC trainee Emily Andzulis ended up tapping out to Baszler.