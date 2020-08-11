wrestling / News
Identities of Enhancement Talent Used On Last Night’s RAW Underground
WWE used several local indie wrestlers for week two of RAW Underground on RAW last night.
The enhancement talent that lost to Arturo Ruas was Mikey Spandex. Spandex was part of RAW Underground last week as well, winning his match against indie wrestler Dante Marquis Carter. Spandex and Carter team together under the name Task Force on the indies. Carter lost to Dabba-Kato on this week’s RAW Underground.
The enhancement talent used for Shayna Baszler’s match were indie wrestlers Marina Tucker and Sofia Castillo. NXT/PC trainee Emily Andzulis ended up tapping out to Baszler.
This week on @WWE RAW Underground/the non-WWE wrestlers who appeared: Arturo Ruas @arturoruaswwe won his fight against Mikey Spandex @MikeySpandex. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW #RawUnderground pic.twitter.com/26I0ly8Z4g
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 11, 2020
Shayna Baszler @QoSBaszler also fought 3 ringside spectators. Sofia Castillo @SofiaCastilloCR was attacked 1st before Marina Tucker @BookMarina25 entered the ring. Lastly WWE PC Trainee/NXT’s Emily Andzulis @emily_andzulis was the 1 who tapped out to Shayna. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/w9dudUDkjL
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Says Dixie Carter Was ‘Living Out Her MILF Dream’ in TNA And Hanging Out With The Boys At The Bar
- Batista Discusses Hulk Hogan Asking If Him If He Was Making Fun of Him In His Promos, Playing An Ex-Wrestler On HBO’s Room 104
- Young Bucks Mock Dexter Lumis’ Edited Leap On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)
- Chris Jericho Thought Bob Barker Would Be Buried By Crowd On Raw, Says Barker Nearly Made Him Lose Character