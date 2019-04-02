wrestling / News
Identities Of “Michael Che” and “Colin Jost” From WWE Raw Revealed
April 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Last night on Raw, Braun Strowman took on “Michael Che” and “Colin Jost” in a 2-on-1 handicap match. Strowman made light work of the two competitors in an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal preview.
The Local Competitor Twitter account revealed that “Michael Che” was Elijah King while “Colin Jost” was played by Brandon Scott. Both men wrestle for MCW.
On @WWE Raw @BraunStrowman defeated “Colin Jost” & “Michael Che”. Brandon Scott @ItsBrandonScott was Jost & Elijah King @elijahking_ was Che. Both Scott & King who wrestled at @MCWWrestling were the first local competitors to compete on Raw this year. #WWE #WWERaw #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/lDMvKhF5wd
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) April 2, 2019
