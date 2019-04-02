wrestling / News

Identities Of “Michael Che” and “Colin Jost” From WWE Raw Revealed

April 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Colin Jost Michael Che

– Last night on Raw, Braun Strowman took on “Michael Che” and “Colin Jost” in a 2-on-1 handicap match. Strowman made light work of the two competitors in an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal preview.

The Local Competitor Twitter account revealed that “Michael Che” was Elijah King while “Colin Jost” was played by Brandon Scott. Both men wrestle for MCW.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, WWE Raw, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading