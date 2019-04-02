– Last night on Raw, Braun Strowman took on “Michael Che” and “Colin Jost” in a 2-on-1 handicap match. Strowman made light work of the two competitors in an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal preview.

The Local Competitor Twitter account revealed that “Michael Che” was Elijah King while “Colin Jost” was played by Brandon Scott. Both men wrestle for MCW.