Note on Identities of Two Recently Trademarked WWE Names

July 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, WWE filed to trademark five new names, including Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, Trey Bearhill, Izzi Dame, and Kiyah Saint. Three of those names have already been identified and PWInsider has now identified the other two.

Trey Bearhill will be the in-ring name for Tiller Bucktrot, a 24-year-old football player from the University of Tulsa.

Izzi Dame will be the name for Franki Strefling, who signed in 2022 and attended Buchanan and Eastern Michigan University. She has already made her debut on this past Friday’s NXT Level Up.

