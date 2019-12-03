wrestling / News
Identities of Indie Talents Defeated by The Viking Raiders on Last Night’s Raw
– During last night’s Raw, The Viking Raiders defeated the team of Mark Sterling and Mitchell Lyons.
Mark Sterling also works as a producer for Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. Additionally, Sterling commented on his Raw appearance on Twitter. He wrote, “I don’t even know what to say to be honest. This meant a lot to me. Thanks to everyone that reached out with support already. Thanks to everyone that helped me get there. @CreateAPro @majorwfpod @buckneverstops @TheCurtHawkins @ZackRyder”
The Major WF Podcast Twitter account added, “Very proud of our @majorwfpod producer, @SilverIntuition, for wrestling tonight on #Raw! #Scratchthatfigureitch #SilverBalls”
WrestlingInc.com reports that Mitchell Lyons was indie wrestler Jake Tucker. Tucker previously appeared in WWE back in 2014 when he won the Show Us Your Superstar contest for Totino’s Bold. Tucker trained at the Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy that’s owned by Kane and Dr. Tom Prichard.
