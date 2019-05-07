Identities of Indie Wrestlers Against Lacey Evans and Lucha House Party on Raw

– Shannon Walsh of Wrestling With Demons has some details on the talents who appeared on Raw last night. Alyx Sky worked the match with Lacey Evans. Also, Shawna Reed and Charlie Kruel were in the No Way Jose conga line during Raw. All three of them are regulars for the midwest indie wrestling scene.

Also, for the Lucha House Party match, they faced Mike Micas (orange gear), Randall Floyd (purple gear), and Shane Mercer (red gear) as the “local competitors.” You can check out some tweets online revealing the competitors below.

Mike Micas an Evansville, Indiana local recently competed for @IMPACTWRESTLING against @GottaGetSwann. He previously participated at a tryout in the WWE Performance Center. Last year he appeared at Money in the Bank as a medic. #WWE #RAW #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rI2fwZsRj7 — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) May 7, 2019