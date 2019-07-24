wrestling / News
WWE News: Identity of Opponent for Braun Strowman at Raw Reunion, NXT UK Video Highlights, Miz & Mrs. Bonus Clip
July 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WrestlingInc.com reports that the local enhancement talent who was squashed by Braun Strowman during the Raw Reunion show last Monday was indie wrestler D3. He was billed as Randy Rowe. D3 was trained by Tommy Dreamer and WWE Hall of Famer Afa. He regularly works for Afa’s WXW promotion.
– Some video highlights are out for this week’s NXT UK. There’s also a backstage interview clip with Noam Dar. You can check out those videos below.
– WWE has also released a new bonus clip for this week’s Miz & Mrs.. You can check out that clip below.
