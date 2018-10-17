Impact News: Identity of Eli Drake’s Original Open Challenge Opponent, Austin Aries Note, TV Tapings Go Well

– The original plan for the Eli Drake mystery opponent at Bound for Glory was Joey Janela, who pulled off the date after suffering a severe knee injury. The plan had been to use the segment to introduce Janela and use him going forward as a regular.

– There were segments written for Austin Aries for this week’s TV tapings that were later changed after the Bound for Glory PPV.

– A source within the company has stated that the last few days of TV taping as the most “relaxing” and “easiest” production days in a long time for the company and noted that they ended up well ahead of pre-shoots and other logistics.

Credit: Pwinsider.com