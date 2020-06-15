wrestling / News
Identity of Giant Ninja From WWE Backlash Segment
The giant sword-wielding ninja from the Viking Raiders and Street Profits segment at WWE Backlash has been identified. Wrestling Inc reports that the ninja, who appeared alongside Akira Tozawa and scared the two tag teams off, was WWE recruit Jordan Omogbehin.
Omogbehin joined the Performance Center in October 2018 and begin doing NXT live events in June of 2019. You can see a picture of him below as shared by Kevin Nash back in November of last year:
View this post on Instagram
Spent the past week at the WWE Performance center and things are looking up. Big [email protected] got The Outsiders crash course. He's incredibly agile and athletic and has me to block any thoughts of Oz 2. Amazing talent at NXT have really enjoyed every aspect of the week. Big fan of the guy running it think they call him Triple H. Reminds me of a Kliq WCW favorite Terra Ryzing
