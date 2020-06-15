Identity of Giant Ninja From WWE Backlash Segment

The giant sword-wielding ninja from the Viking Raiders and Street Profits segment at WWE Backlash has been identified. Wrestling Inc reports that the ninja, who appeared alongside Akira Tozawa and scared the two tag teams off, was WWE recruit Jordan Omogbehin.

Omogbehin joined the Performance Center in October 2018 and begin doing NXT live events in June of 2019. You can see a picture of him below as shared by Kevin Nash back in November of last year: