wrestling / News
WWE News: Identity of Heavy Machinery’s Smackdown Opponents, Bayley Says 205 Live Is Her Favorite, 205 Live Misses Cedric Alexander
– The identity of the now-former YOLO County Tag Team Champions on Smackdown have been revealed. Per Wrestling With Demons, the team that lost to Heavy Machinery were AJ Kirsch, who appeared on Tough Enough, and Dave Dutra.
– Bayley took to her Twitter account to praise 205 Live, calling it her “favorite” following the Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa main event:
.@WWE205Live is my favorite. pic.twitter.com/i7KdPq3beI
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 12, 2019
Literally everyone on their feet for this. @_StarDESTROYER @DrewGulak @humberto_wwe @TozawaAkira @WWE205Live pic.twitter.com/bxbgnUwTEh
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 12, 2019
– Cedric Alexander misses 205 Live, and the feeling is mutual. After Alexander noted that he missed being on the show, the brand’s Twitter account said:
We miss you too, @CedricAlexander. 😥 #205Live https://t.co/b3LhZrBPHw
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) June 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Praises Goldberg and the Undertaker, Says They Are ‘Still Better Than Most’
- Jim Ross Remembers Taking Big Pay Cut Around 1997 Amidst WWE’s Financial Issues, JJ Dillon Quitting Over Pay Cut
- Bruce Pritchard On Why Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s TNA Plans Failed, Problems With Bringing in Older Talent
- Ric Flair Explains Why He Did His Post-Surgery Promo, Says Shawn Michaels Hurt His Feelings
- Riott Squad Discusses Rumor Vince McMahon Based Them on Suicide Squad