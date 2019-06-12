WWE News: Identity of Heavy Machinery’s Smackdown Opponents, Bayley Says 205 Live Is Her Favorite, 205 Live Misses Cedric Alexander

– The identity of the now-former YOLO County Tag Team Champions on Smackdown have been revealed. Per Wrestling With Demons, the team that lost to Heavy Machinery were AJ Kirsch, who appeared on Tough Enough, and Dave Dutra.

– Bayley took to her Twitter account to praise 205 Live, calling it her “favorite” following the Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa main event:

– Cedric Alexander misses 205 Live, and the feeling is mutual. After Alexander noted that he missed being on the show, the brand’s Twitter account said: