WWE News: Identity of IIconics’ Smackdown Opponents, Dominik Mysterio Comments on WrestleMania

– The identity of the IIconics’ Smackdown challengers, the “Brooklyn Belles,” has been revealed. Per Wrestling With Demons’ Shannon Walsh, the Belles were indie stars Kris Statlander and Karissa Rivera. Statlander and Reeves have both worked for ROH in the past, most recently against each other in a three-way tag match at Road to G1 Supercard in Baltimore on March 31st. Rivera also worked an NXT taping in October of last year, losing to Lacey Evans. Stadtlander also worked the SHIMMER 113 taping in a losing effort to Allysin Kay.

– Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik, who appeared on Smackdown with his dad leading up to Rey’s match with Samoa Joe at WrestleMania, posted the following to Instagram. Dominik was not used in the WrestleMania match itself.