WWE News: Identity of Medic Who Helped Rey Mysterio After Eye for Eye Match, Artist Paints Tegan Nox, WWE Now

July 20, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Rey Mysterio RAW Horror Show at Extreme Rules

– The medic who, along with a ref and Rey’s son Dominick, helped Rey Mysterio to the back after the Eye for an Eye match was WWE ref Steven Kai Douglas. Mysterio lost the match to Seth Rollins.

– WWE NOW looks back at last night’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

– Artist Rob Schamberger works on his latest piece featuring Tegan Nox.

