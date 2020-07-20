wrestling / News
WWE News: Identity of Medic Who Helped Rey Mysterio After Eye for Eye Match, Artist Paints Tegan Nox, WWE Now
July 20, 2020 | Posted by
– The medic who, along with a ref and Rey’s son Dominick, helped Rey Mysterio to the back after the Eye for an Eye match was WWE ref Steven Kai Douglas. Mysterio lost the match to Seth Rollins.
At @WWE Extreme Rules: Who helped a one-eyed Rey Mysterio after his match against Seth Rollins? The medic was World Wresting Network referee Steven Kai Douglas @KaiDouglas19. #WWE #WWENetwork #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/EpnzeyODwh
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) July 20, 2020
– WWE NOW looks back at last night’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.
– Artist Rob Schamberger works on his latest piece featuring Tegan Nox.
