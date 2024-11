Identity of Man Who Played MJF’s Message for Don Callis on AEW Dynamite

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a recorded message from MJF was delivered to the Don Callis Family. MJF requested that Callis help him take out Adam Cole. The man who delivered the message was Duke Davis, who identified himself on social media.

He wrote: “Well I guess my MESSAGE was well received.”

Duke is an independent wrestler who has wrestled for AEW in the past on Dark and Dark: Elevation. He also made an ROH appearance in June.