Identity of Guard for Last Night’s Raw Underground

– As previously reported, NXT’s Babatunde appeared on last night’s Raw during the Raw Underground segment as Dabba-Kato. Additionally, Dave Meltzer had details on another one of the developmental talents who appeared in the Raw Underground segments on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

The large guard who was standing outside the backstage door where the Raw Underground fights were being held was Jordan Omogbehin. Omogbehin is 7’3″ and previously worked as the giant ninja for Akira Tozawa’s ninja faction at Backlash. He joined the WWE Performance Center in October 2018.