Identity of Leprechaun In Seth Rollins’ Tonight Show Appearance

Seth Rollins stomped a leprechaun during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and we know know who that leprechaun was. As noted, Rollins appeared on the late night talk show for a segment promoting WrestleMania 38 and stomped the leprechaun in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

UWA Elite confirmed that the leprechaun was Seth Powers, who works for the promotion. Pat Buck also noted on Twitter that he was on hand to produce the segment: