WWE News: Identity of Miz & Shane’s Smackdown Opponents, Preview For Next Week’s Total Divas Finally, New WWE PC Diary Videos

– The wrestlers who faced The Miz & Shane McMahon on last night’s WWE Smackdown were Eli Everfly & Keita Murray. They also appeared as security or medical staff at Survivor Series. [Credit: Wrestling Inc]

– Here is the preview for next week’s season finale of Total Divas…

“Unbreakable Force: On the Season Finale, the female superstars prepare for their historic Money in the Bank match and are faced with pressures inside and outside the ring. While Nia prepares for her publicly anticipated singles match against Ronda Rousey, Trinity tries to get her relationship with Jon back on track after realizing her wedding ring is stolen. As a shock and heartbreak to all, the Hart Dynasty is shaken when Nattie and her family are faced with the devastating loss of her father.”

– WWE posted the following video, looking at a history of WWE TV show introductions…

– Here are some WWE Performance Center diaries…



