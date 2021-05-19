wrestling / News
Identity Of Models Who Celebrated With Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
May 19, 2021 | Posted by
During the opening segment this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley was greeted with several women after his WWE title win at Wrestlemania Backlash. Wrestling Inc reports that the women booked for the segment were Briana Lewis, Daja Monte, Amanda Melendez, Ashley Ramputi and someone named ‘Fit Model Valeria’. They have no other connection to wrestling.
Livin' life as the All Mighty #WWEChampion!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aie4QXRXsJ
— WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2021
It's time to CELEBRATE with the All Mighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/h5wiPzh4tM
— WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2021
WWE Champion in the house!
It's time for Monday Night Raw!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/h4ucCELdho
— WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2021
