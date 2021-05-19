wrestling / News

Identity Of Models Who Celebrated With Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW

May 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bobby Lashley WWE RAW

During the opening segment this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley was greeted with several women after his WWE title win at Wrestlemania Backlash. Wrestling Inc reports that the women booked for the segment were Briana Lewis, Daja Monte, Amanda Melendez, Ashley Ramputi and someone named ‘Fit Model Valeria’. They have no other connection to wrestling.

