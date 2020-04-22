wrestling / News

Identity of New Interviewer At Impact Wrestling Rebellion

April 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gia Miller Impact Wrestling

Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which was part one of their Rebellion special, saw the introduction of a new backstage interviewer named Gia Miller. She is a 22-year-old wrestler from Alabama who goes by Georgia Lee Ann Milton (GLAM). She is the girlfriend of Impact’s Ace Austin.

You can see reactions from Austin, Madison Rayne and others below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gia Miller, Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading