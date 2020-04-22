wrestling / News
Identity of New Interviewer At Impact Wrestling Rebellion
Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which was part one of their Rebellion special, saw the introduction of a new backstage interviewer named Gia Miller. She is a 22-year-old wrestler from Alabama who goes by Georgia Lee Ann Milton (GLAM). She is the girlfriend of Impact’s Ace Austin.
What’s this?
oh my boyfriend?
casual. https://t.co/kiubfkpZoD
— Gia Miller (@georgialmilton) February 23, 2019
more pics of me and th love of my life and i will not apologize pic.twitter.com/EL84aL1Sin
— Gia Miller (@georgialmilton) July 20, 2019
“are you and your boyfriend still together???”
well, you tell me. pic.twitter.com/8KUDRbB8T3
— Gia Miller (@georgialmilton) January 5, 2020
You can see reactions from Austin, Madison Rayne and others below.
That new interview girl is pretty cute 🤔#XXXDIVISION https://t.co/kpQdMMOkuw
— Prestigious Title Holder (@The_Ace_Austin) April 22, 2020
I LOVE HER. I LOVE HER. I LOVE HER!!!! Give it up for our new interviewer, Gia Miller!!! @georgialmilton 🥰 https://t.co/UaDDjAxkPm
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) April 22, 2020
Welcome @georgialmilton to @IMPACTWRESTLING @AXSTV @fightnet
She has 907 followers if she reaches 1000 by the end #Rebellion
I will eat the difference in @Oreo pic.twitter.com/0WGqVv2A68
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 22, 2020
and I love YOU!!! Thanks @MadisonRayne 💕✨ https://t.co/deNkOJIuRk
— Gia Miller (@georgialmilton) April 22, 2020
