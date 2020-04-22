Identity of New Interviewer At Impact Wrestling Rebellion

Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which was part one of their Rebellion special, saw the introduction of a new backstage interviewer named Gia Miller. She is a 22-year-old wrestler from Alabama who goes by Georgia Lee Ann Milton (GLAM). She is the girlfriend of Impact’s Ace Austin.

more pics of me and th love of my life and i will not apologize pic.twitter.com/EL84aL1Sin — Gia Miller (@georgialmilton) July 20, 2019

“are you and your boyfriend still together???” well, you tell me. pic.twitter.com/8KUDRbB8T3 — Gia Miller (@georgialmilton) January 5, 2020

You can see reactions from Austin, Madison Rayne and others below.

That new interview girl is pretty cute 🤔#XXXDIVISION https://t.co/kpQdMMOkuw — Prestigious Title Holder (@The_Ace_Austin) April 22, 2020