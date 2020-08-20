Identity of Security Guards During Adam Cole-Pat McAfee Segment On NXT

Last night’s episode of NXT featured a confrontation between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee, backed by the Undisputed Era and McAfee’s friends (podcast host Nick Maraldo and former NFL players AJ Hawk and Darius Butler), respectively. The two sides almost engaged in a brawl but there were security guards there to stop it from happening.

According to Twitter user LocalCompWWE, who keeps track of this sort of thing, three of the four guards were Dr. Eric Christopher, Jorel Ganzy and Colby Corino.