wrestling / News
Identity of Security Guards During Adam Cole-Pat McAfee Segment On NXT
August 20, 2020 | Posted by
Last night’s episode of NXT featured a confrontation between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee, backed by the Undisputed Era and McAfee’s friends (podcast host Nick Maraldo and former NFL players AJ Hawk and Darius Butler), respectively. The two sides almost engaged in a brawl but there were security guards there to stop it from happening.
According to Twitter user LocalCompWWE, who keeps track of this sort of thing, three of the four guards were Dr. Eric Christopher, Jorel Ganzy and Colby Corino.
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Renee Young Departing WWE Following Summerslam
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Conspiracy Theory That Hulk Hogan Pushed WCW To Bring in Warrior in 1998 So He Could Avoid Facing Bret Hart, How Much Warrior Was Paid
- Bully Ray, Velvet Sky Criticize Shawn Michaels’ Selling of Randy Orton’s Punt Kick
- Nia Jax Posts Comment on Velveteen Dream Investigation Post