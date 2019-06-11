wrestling / News

Identity of The Iconics’ Opponents on Raw

June 11, 2019
IIconics Raw 6-10-19

– The Iconics’ opponents from this week’s episode of Raw have been revealed. The two women who faced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on Raw were Lisa Lace and Mia Sweets per Wrestling With Demons’ Shannon Walsh. Lace, who was pinned in the match, worked under that name while Sweets worked as Aleyah Mia.

You can see video from the match below:

