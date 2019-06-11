wrestling / News
Identity of The Iconics’ Opponents on Raw
June 11, 2019 | Posted by
– The Iconics’ opponents from this week’s episode of Raw have been revealed. The two women who faced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on Raw were Lisa Lace and Mia Sweets per Wrestling With Demons’ Shannon Walsh. Lace, who was pinned in the match, worked under that name while Sweets worked as Aleyah Mia.
You can see video from the match below:
