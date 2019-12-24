Identity of Wrestlers Squashed By Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black and Erick Rowan on RAW

Last night’s episode of RAW had multiple squashes, with Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black and Erick Rowan killing three nobodies. Wrestling Inc reports that the three enhancement talents are graduates of Seth Rollins’ school Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, which he runs with Marek Brave.

Black got a very quick win over Deonn Rusman in thirty-five seconds. Rusman used the same name he uses on the independents. He is from Alaska but wrestles in the Midwest. He has also competed for WrestlePro, which is owned by Curt Hawkins and WWE producer Pat Buck. He’s also wrestled for Magnum Wrestling, SCW Pro, Iron Spirit Pro, and more. He’s on Twitter at @Rusman907.

Murphy won his match in only thirty secodns, defeating Joeasa, who used the same name he uses on the independent scene. He is from Georgia and has wrestled for WrestlePro, AAW Wrestling, IWA Mid-South, SCW Pro, Iron Spirit Pro, and more. He’s on Twitter at @ForeverJoeasa. Rusman and Joeasa are part of the InFAMy stable with Robin Steele. The group has previously held the SCW Pro Tag Team Titles together.

Rowan squashed Travis Horn, who was played by “The 6 Star Booty” JT Energy. Energy is also in the Midwest. He’s worked for Central Empire Wrestling, SCW Pro, and more. He said on Twitter (@DJClickNPlay) that he will wrestle Jerry Lawler at a CEW event on January 4.

In a post on Twitter, Marek Brave wrote: “You will see plenty more of our @BlackandBrave grads going forward. Guarantee it. The talent our guys & girls have is limitless. Beyond proud of all of them for chasing their dreams with everything they’ve got.”

Black & Brave and SCW Pro both congratulated the talents for their appearances.

Congrats to SCWPro star @DJClickNPlay on his match during tonight's episode of #RAW! — SCWPro (@SCWPro) December 24, 2019

Congrats to SCWPro star @Rusman907 on his match during tonight's episode of #RAW! — SCWPro (@SCWPro) December 24, 2019