Possible Identity of Santos Escobar’s Attackers on This Week’s WWE NXT
Santos Escobar was attacked on this week’s WWE NXT by two men who appeared to be associated with Tony D’Angelo, and the identity of the two has possibly been revealed. Last night’s show saw two men in suits come out during Escobar’s match with Carmelo Hayes with one of them hitting Escobar with a crowbar outside the ring, which allowed Hayes to get the win.
Wrestling Inc reports that the two appear to be Troy Donovan and Channing Lauren, who signed with WWE and joined the Performance Class that included Roxanne Perez and Sloane Jacobs. Donovan retweeted the clip of Escobar’s attack, tagging it “Made men.” You can see pics of the two from their Twitter accounts to compare below.
Who are these two?!?#WWENXT @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/GEKe5nBV9f
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 20, 2022
Made men. https://t.co/BWSDdERPVg
— Troy Donovan (@troydonovanwwe) April 20, 2022
“Boy toy Troy” @WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Uxa7xA6SCW
— Troy Donovan (@troydonovanwwe) April 7, 2022
Friday night 🦚 fit #WWENXT #NXTLevelUp pic.twitter.com/96IRa1fO9p
— Channing Lauren (@Channing_WWE) April 16, 2022
