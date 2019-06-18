Identity of Opponents for The Viking Raiders on Raw

– The opponents for The Viking Raiders on this week’s episode of Raw have been revealed. The two who faced the former NXT tag team champions are Ryan and Randy Taylor, per Wrestling With Demons’ Shannon Walsh.

They were billed as Russ & Randy Taylor during the show. Ryan Taylor has experience working all over the California indie wrestling scene. His real name is Russell Taylor. The Viking Raiders quickly won the match and squashed Russ & Randy Taylor in less than a minute.

Additionally, Shannon Walsh states that WATTS was briefly shown working security. He’s a regular worker for Bar Wrestling and other independent promotions in California. WWE has used him before in the past in an extra capacity when touring California.