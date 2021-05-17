wrestling / News
Note On Identity of Zombies in WWE WrestleMania Backlash Lumberjack Match
A new report has the identity of the zombies that served as lumberjacks for the Damian Priest vs. Miz match at WrestleMania Backlash. As previously reported, the lumberjack match featured “zombies” as a cross-promotion with Batista’s new Netflix movie Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder.
According to Fightful Select, the zombies were largely WWE Performance Center talent including CZW alumnus Joe Gacy, Daniel Vidot, and Cal Bloom. Jiro Kuroshio and Asher Hale may have also been among them.
Our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash is here.
