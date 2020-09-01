wrestling / News
IIconics Forced to Split Up, Riott Squad Earn Tag Team Title Match On Raw
The IIconics are a team no more, while the Riott Squad are #1 contenders to the WWE Wome’s Tag Team Championships after the two groups faced off on Raw. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in a match on tonight’s show, in which the winners would get a future shot at Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler’s championships and the losers would be forced to disband. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The IIconics have been a team since joining NXT in 2015 and held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles for four months after winning them at WrestleMania 35. At this time, it isn’t clear when the Riott Squad will get their title shot.
