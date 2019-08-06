WWE News: IIconics Melt Down After Losing Tag Team Titles, Stock Rebounds

– The IIconics stayed true to character after losing their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Raw, throwing a fit during the commercial break. You can see video below of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay having a meltdown after they were the first team eliminated in the match. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross went on to win the match and become the champions.

– WWE’s stock followed the rest of the market in rebounding from yesterday’s drop. The stock closed at $67.61 on Tuesday, up $1.50 (2.27%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.21% (311.78 points) on the day as a whole after dropping 767 points (about 3%) on Monday.