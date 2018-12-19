WWE News: The Iiconics & New Day to Exchange Gifts Live Tomorrow, New UpUpDownDown, NXT UK Stars Send a Message to Mustache Mountain

– WWE announced that The New Day and The IIconics are coming together this Thursday for a Christmas gift exchange livestream…

Tis the season for giving, and with that spirit in mind, The New Day and The IIconics are coming together this Thursday for a Christmas gift exchange livestream. 2018 marks the end of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce’s first year on the WWE roster and another year of success for five-time Tag Team Champions Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. So to celebrate, the teams are hosting a gift exchange. What surprises will two of the funniest teams in SmackDown LIVE history have for one another? Don’t miss what gifts these hilarious teams present to each other, streaming Thursday, Dec. 20 at noon ET on WWE’s official YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown with the Usos…

– Here are Tyson T-Bone & Saxon Huxley, sending a message to Mustache Mountain…