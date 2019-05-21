The IIconics Are ‘Petrified’ of the Team Being Split Up

In an interview with The Gorilla Position podcast (via Fightful), Peyton Royce of The IIconics spoke about how they are both scared of being split up at some point.

Royce stated on the idea, “That definitely petrifies me. I mean, any opportunity I would take advantage of and do my best at it. I just know, especially right now, that this is the best version of me and us. So right now, I’m not looking for a singles career. Maybe if I’m still rolling on my back in ten years I might look to do that but I don’t know that right now.”

The IIconics currently hold the WWE women’s tag team titles.