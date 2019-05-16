The IIconics Address Rumors That Sasha Banks and Bayley Were Angry Over Losing to Them at WrestleMania 35, Claim Everyone Was Happy for Them

– Express Sport recently interviewed WWE women’s tag team champions The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay). During the interview, they addressed rumors that former champions Sasha Banks and Bayley were unhappy they were booked to lose to The IIconics at the event. Sasha Banks has not appeared on TV since the defeat and is rumored to have asked for her release from her WWE contract. Below are some highlights.

Royce on their immediate reaction to their title win at WrestleMania 35: “Immediately after the match we were all in tears, all crying. Just filled with emotion, we got pictures together which we then posted on our Instagram. I mean, I know there’s all these rumors going around and we didn’t see anything. Everyone was super happy and excited for us. The rumors to us is [that] we didn’t see anything that we’re hearing.

Kay on not paying attention to rumors: “Yeah, we don’t really pay attention to rumors or social media and all that kind of stuff in that aspect. We had a great experience with them and it holds a really special place in our hearts. You can find them [pictures], we’re all embracing each other.”