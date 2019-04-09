The IIconics Describe the ‘Surreal’ Moment of Their Title Win at WrestleMania 35

– The Queensland Times recently spoke new WWE women’s tag team champions The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) after they won the titles at WrestleMania 35. You can check out some highlights from The IIconics below.

Billie Kay on the team’s goal: “Ever since we came into each other’s lives, we had this one goal, and we wanted to do it by each other’s side. And every step of the way we have been by each other’s side. We are so in love. She is my life partner, my high school sweetheart, and the fact that we walked out onto our first WrestleMania and won the women’s tag team titles, I am beyond happy.”

Royce on what the moment was like: “All of a sudden I had all these arms around us, and I honestly didn’t even know who was there.”

Kay on how it felt: “It was just a big hugging circle, and everyone was crying. It was filled with love. Everything kind of went silent, but I heard the three count and then my body just went into this really big noodle. And I kind of just collapsed. I remember Peyton coming in, and us just crying our eyes out, and then we got handed these championships. I will never feel something like that again in my entire life and I am so damn proud of us. This is what we worked for and, man, we did it.”

Royce on wanting to make everyone proud: “All we want is to make our friends, our family and our country proud. I really hope we did that tonight because we are just ecstatic right now.”