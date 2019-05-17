– The IIconics did a recent interview with Express. In the interview they were asked about women wrestling in Saudi Arabia.

Peyton Royce said, “I think what we’re doing right now is those small steps. You can’t just take one big leap, we have to do all those small things but that would be a dream come true if we would be able to bring that to them for them to be able to witness what it is for us to be strong independent women. We would love to do that and I think we will get there, it’s just going to take some time.”

Billie Kay agreed.

WWE will return to Saudi Arabia on June 7.