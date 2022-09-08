Ikemen Jiro vs. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has announced a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of WWE NXT Level Up. Ikemen Jiro faces Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in the main event. Here’s the full preview and lineup

* Ikemen Jiro vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Bodhi Hayward

* Sol Ruca vs. Valentina Feroz

Jiro clashes with Lorenzo on thrilling edition of NXT Level Up

On an incredible edition of NXT Level Up, Ikemen Jiro collides with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a heated main event, Charlie Dempsey makes his first appearance on WWE’s newest brand when he battles Bodhi Hayward, and Sol Ruca throws down with Valentina Feroz.

Jiro seems certain to enjoy a home-field advantage of sorts, as the eccentric competitor has established himself as one of the more popular competitors inside the NXT Arena, even dating back to the days of 205 Live.

Jiro has won four of his five career singles bouts on NXT Level Up, but he’s in for a tough test against the menacing Lorenzo, the right-hand man of Tony D’Angelo whose last singles bout occurred on NXT Level Up and saw him defeat Hank Walker.

Additionally, the no-nonsense Dempsey, who defeated the likes of Wolfgang and Joe Coffey while competing in NXT UK, will clash with the ever-enthusiastic star pupil of Chase University in an intriguing contrast of personalities.

Though Hayward is seemingly always in a good mood, he has been champing at the bit to get a piece of Dempsey, who attacked him during Dempsey’s recent match with Andre Chase.

Plus, Feroz seeks her second straight win on NXT Level Up after previously toppling Arianna Grace, while Ruca is hungry for her first career victory.

