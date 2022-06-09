Ikemen Jiro vs. Dante Chen, More Set for Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com confirmed the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Ikemen Jiro vs. Dante Chen will headline tomorrow’s show. Here’s the full lineup and website preview::

* Ikemen Jiro vs. Dante Chen

* Valentina Feroz vs. Arianna Grace

* Sloane Jacobs vs. Sierra St. Pierre

NXT Level Up preview: Jiro and Chen set for highly anticipated slugfest

A can’t-miss edition of NXT Level Up is set to feature Ikemen Jiro taking on Dante Chen in a barnburner, Valentina Feroz clashing with Arianna Grace, and Sloane Jacobs battling Sierra St Pierre.

After competing primarily in tag team matches since mid-2021, Jiro has recently returned to one-on-one bouts and collided with the likes of Von Wagner, Trick Williams and Ru Feng. He’ll now seek a much-needed win as he continues to reacclimate to singles competition.

It won’t be easy against Chen, an accomplished striker who has already picked up wins against Malik Blade, Javier Bernal and Bodhi Hayward, but is looking to break out of a recent mini-slump.

Feroz, who has impressed the WWE Universe while battling in singles competition as well as competing in the tandem ranks alongside partner Yulisa Leon on NXT 2.0 and NXT Level Up, will look to score a crucial victory against the upstart Grace.

Grace recently competed in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, and though she was eliminated by Nikkita Lyons in the quarterfinals, the flashy newcomer firmly established herself as a Superstar to watch. A win over Feroz would likely be the biggest moment of her young career.

And after coming up just short against Fallon Henley in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Quarterfinals, Jacobs seeks a big victory against St Pierre.

Don’t miss an amazing edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!