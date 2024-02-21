wrestling / News

Ilja Dragunov & Carmelo Hayes Segment, More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

February 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 2-27-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a face-to-face between Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes plus more for next week’s NXT. The following was announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Member of No Quarter Catch Crew
* Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov go face-to-face
* Ridge Holland addresses the WWE NXT Universe

