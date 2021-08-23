wrestling / News
Ilja Dragunov Dethrones WALTER at WWE NXT Takeover 36 (Clips)
Ilja Dragunov and WALTER engaged in an absolute war at WWE NXT Takeover 36, and it ended with WALTER’s legendary title reign coming to an end. Dragunov defeated WALTER at the PPV, making him tap out to a sleeperhold in order to claim the belt and end WALTER’s NXT UK Championship run at 870 days.
You can see highlights from the match below. This marks the first title win in WWE for Dragunov. WALTER won the title at NXT Takeover: New York in April of 2019. Our live coverage of NXT Takeover 36 here.
ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT!@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR has been studying and training countless hours for this #NXTUKTitle encounter at #NXTTakeOver 36! pic.twitter.com/VU0p87VYhq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2021
The PURE POWER from @WalterAUT on display!#NXTUKTitle#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/aV5ChZlvIL
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
The legendary chop from @WalterAUT is a sight to behold.#NXTUKTitle#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Mtx9fNtbzB
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
😲😲😲😲😲😲@WalterAUT @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR #NXTUKTitle#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ovEWWxkgtZ
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
.@WalterAUT has awoken the MONSTER in @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR!#NXTUKTitle#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/HB71CYPA94
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
FIGHT FOR-EVER! 👏👏 👏👏👏@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR @WalterAUT #NXTUKTitle#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/DRRrERECJv
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
The LEGEND that is @WalterAUT!#NXTUKTitle#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/pBMGZsIfuT
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is pulling out ALL THE STOPS to try and conquer @WalterAUT for the #NXTUKTitle! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/nA9MI6z0U2
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
PLEASE FIGHT FOREVER!@WalterAUT@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR #NXTUKTitle#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/q4K0PyGO3u
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2021
Behold the attraction that is @WalterAUT!#NXTUKTitle#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/08VZkmEMJ2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2021
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR #NXTUKTitle#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/JPc11hq192
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
AIRBOURNE @WalterAUT!#NXTUKTitle#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/VYF2sjOOm9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2021
DRAGUNOV WINS!
DRAGUNOV WINS!
DRAGUNOV WINS!
The historic reign of @WalterAUT is over and we have a NEW #NXTUK Champion in @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR!#NXTUKTitle#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/EORAcDruKM
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
