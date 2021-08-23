Ilja Dragunov Dethrones WALTER at WWE NXT Takeover 36 (Clips)

Ilja Dragunov and WALTER engaged in an absolute war at WWE NXT Takeover 36, and it ended with WALTER’s legendary title reign coming to an end. Dragunov defeated WALTER at the PPV, making him tap out to a sleeperhold in order to claim the belt and end WALTER’s NXT UK Championship run at 870 days.

You can see highlights from the match below. This marks the first title win in WWE for Dragunov. WALTER won the title at NXT Takeover: New York in April of 2019. Our live coverage of NXT Takeover 36 here.